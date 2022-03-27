Water main break causes major disruptions in Center City Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some people and businesses in Center City Philadelphia are dealing with water problems after a water main break overnight.It happened in the 1200 block of Spruce Street around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.Not only is the break causing water issues, it's also creating some traffic problems as well."I woke up at like 8 am saying we have zero power, zero water and we're just trying to wake up get ready and it's just like, 'oh okay wow,'" said Sarah Williams.A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Water Department tells Action News emergency crews responded to a reported leak in the street and shut down a 12-inch water main."Whenever a customer is without water that's like our biggest priority. We work to restore it as quickly as possible, usually within a few hours if we can," said Brian Rademaekers, Public Information Officer for the Philadelphia Water Department.Rademaekers says approximately 45 properties are without water. University of the Arts students who live in the dorms on Spruce Street say they have no water or power."It was a little creepy being in the hallways when there was no lights," said Emerson Howard.Crews hope to have this fixed later Sunday. Residents in the area ask asked to report any damage to the water department.