wawa

Wawa and Cape May Brewing team up to release "Shore Tea"

It's made from Wawa's signature peach iced tea and Cape May Brewing's adult libations.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Wawa and Cape May Brewing team up to release "Shore Tea"

LANGHORNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Move over shorties - Wawa has a new menu item with a similar name.

They've teamed up with a popular shore brewery to make a hard beverage called "Shore Tea."

It's made from Wawa's signature peach iced tea and Cape May Brewing's adult libations.



Six-packs of 12 ounce cans will be available in limited quantities.

The first sales will happen this Thursday at 8 a.m. at Wawa's newest beer store on Lincoln Highway in Langhorne, Bucks County.

Release Schedule:


Thursday, July 21, 8:00 a.m. - Official ribbon cutting of the first cases at Wawa's grand opening of the newest beer store, Store #8157, 639 E. Lincoln Highway, Langhorne, PA 19047.

Limited quantities of Shore Tea exclusively available on 7/21 at the following Wawa Beer Stores:
  • Store 170 - 721 Naamans Creek Road, Chadds Ford, PA 19317
  • Store 8148 - 1073 Baltimore Pike, Middletown, PA 19063
  • Store 8153 - 201 S. Cedar Crest Blvd., Emmaus, PA 18049
  • Store 159 - 296 Route 940, Blakeslee, PA 18610
  • Store 148 - 1139 Horsham Road, Horsham, PA 19044
  • Store 8132 - 2600 Penrose Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19145
  • Store 8152 - 9101 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA 19114
  • Store 8147 - County Line Rd. & W. Butler Avenue, Chalfont, PA 18914
  • Store 8135 - Main Street & Quarry Road, Lower Salford Twp. PA, 19438
  • Store 8151 - Chichester Avenue & McCay Avenue, Boothwyn, PA 19061
  • Store 8126 - Rt. 309 & Passer Road, Coopersburg, PA 18036
  • Store 8150 - 364 Susquehanna Street, Allentown, PA 18103
  • Store 8044 - 600 N. W. End Blvd., Quakertown, PA 18951
  • Store 8155 - 8053 Chestnut Street, Herford, PA 18056
  • Store 8157 - 639 E. Lincoln Highway, Langhorne, PA 19047 - Shore Tea Launch Event Location


Saturday, July 23, 11:00 a.m. - Launch party at Cape May Brewing Company Tasting Room

Monday, July 25 - Shore Tea for sale at select retailers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinklanghorne boroughcraft beerbeerwawa
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WAWA
Wawa Hoagie Day is back!
Jason Derulo, Ava Max performing at Philly's July 4th concert
Wawa giving away reusable bags at NJ stores on day bag ban begins
Man waiting for Uber Eats shot outside Philly recording studio: Police
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Severe T-Storm Watch until 10 p.m.
Suspect pointed gun at victim's boyfriend during SEPTA station rape
Man killed in accidental fall at Linc identified
Worried residents say Grays Ferry becoming target for car break-ins
Michigan man charged in I-295 shooting
SUV teetering on top of another car lands onto NYC firefighter's leg
Police laud actions of witness who killed Indiana mall shooter
Show More
Toys 'R' Us will be in every Macy's soon
2 dead after shootings a block apart in Mayfair
Giant wave crashes over Hawaii condos during 'historic' weather
Dr. Fauci says he plans to retire by end of Biden's current term
People around the region prepare for incoming heat wave
More TOP STORIES News