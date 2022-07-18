Wawa and Cape May Brewing team up to release "Shore Tea"

They've teamed up with a popular shore brewery to make a hard beverage called "Shore Tea."
It's made from Wawa's signature peach iced tea and Cape May Brewing's adult libations.
Six-packs of 12 ounce cans will be available in limited quantities.
The first sales will happen this Thursday at 8 a.m. at Wawa's newest beer store on Lincoln Highway in Langhorne, Bucks County.
Release Schedule:
Thursday, July 21, 8:00 a.m. - Official ribbon cutting of the first cases at Wawa's grand opening of the newest beer store, Store #8157, 639 E. Lincoln Highway, Langhorne, PA 19047.
Limited quantities of Shore Tea exclusively available on 7/21 at the following Wawa Beer Stores:
- Store 170 - 721 Naamans Creek Road, Chadds Ford, PA 19317
- Store 8148 - 1073 Baltimore Pike, Middletown, PA 19063
- Store 8153 - 201 S. Cedar Crest Blvd., Emmaus, PA 18049
- Store 159 - 296 Route 940, Blakeslee, PA 18610
- Store 148 - 1139 Horsham Road, Horsham, PA 19044
- Store 8132 - 2600 Penrose Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19145
- Store 8152 - 9101 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA 19114
- Store 8147 - County Line Rd. & W. Butler Avenue, Chalfont, PA 18914
- Store 8135 - Main Street & Quarry Road, Lower Salford Twp. PA, 19438
- Store 8151 - Chichester Avenue & McCay Avenue, Boothwyn, PA 19061
- Store 8126 - Rt. 309 & Passer Road, Coopersburg, PA 18036
- Store 8150 - 364 Susquehanna Street, Allentown, PA 18103
- Store 8044 - 600 N. W. End Blvd., Quakertown, PA 18951
- Store 8155 - 8053 Chestnut Street, Herford, PA 18056
- Store 8157 - 639 E. Lincoln Highway, Langhorne, PA 19047 - Shore Tea Launch Event Location
Saturday, July 23, 11:00 a.m. - Launch party at Cape May Brewing Company Tasting Room
Monday, July 25 - Shore Tea for sale at select retailers.