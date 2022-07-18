Wawa and Cape May Brewing team up to release "Shore Tea"

Release Schedule:

Store 170 - 721 Naamans Creek Road, Chadds Ford, PA 19317

Store 8148 - 1073 Baltimore Pike, Middletown, PA 19063

Store 8153 - 201 S. Cedar Crest Blvd., Emmaus, PA 18049

Store 159 - 296 Route 940, Blakeslee, PA 18610

Store 148 - 1139 Horsham Road, Horsham, PA 19044

Store 8132 - 2600 Penrose Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19145

Store 8152 - 9101 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA 19114

Store 8147 - County Line Rd. & W. Butler Avenue, Chalfont, PA 18914

Store 8135 - Main Street & Quarry Road, Lower Salford Twp. PA, 19438

Store 8151 - Chichester Avenue & McCay Avenue, Boothwyn, PA 19061

Store 8126 - Rt. 309 & Passer Road, Coopersburg, PA 18036

Store 8150 - 364 Susquehanna Street, Allentown, PA 18103

Store 8044 - 600 N. W. End Blvd., Quakertown, PA 18951

Store 8155 - 8053 Chestnut Street, Herford, PA 18056

Store 8157 - 639 E. Lincoln Highway, Langhorne, PA 19047 - Shore Tea Launch Event Location

LANGHORNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Move over shorties - Wawa has a new menu item with a similar name.They've teamed up with a popular shore brewery to make a hard beverage called "Shore Tea."It's made from Wawa's signature peach iced tea and Cape May Brewing's adult libations.Six-packs of 12 ounce cans will be available in limited quantities.The first sales will happen this Thursday at 8 a.m. at Wawa's newest beer store on Lincoln Highway in Langhorne, Bucks County.- Official ribbon cutting of the first cases at Wawa's grand opening of the newest beer store, Store #8157, 639 E. Lincoln Highway, Langhorne, PA 19047.Launch party at Cape May Brewing Company Tasting Room- Shore Tea for sale at select retailers.