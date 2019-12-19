Wawa data breach: How you can protect yourself

The breach involves malware detected on Wawa's payment processing servers.
This malware affected customers' payment card information used at potentially all Wawa locations beginning at different points in time after March 4, 2019 and until it was contained last week.
Officials say this malware affected payment card information, including credit and debit card numbers, expiration dates, and cardholder names on payment cards used at potentially all Wawa in-store payment terminals and fuel dispensers.
You are not at risk if you used ATMs inside Wawa stores.
So what can you do?
- All Wawa customers are being urged to review your credit card account to make sure there are no unauthorized charges.
- Wawa is offering identity theft protection and credit monitoring at no charge for one year through Experian. CLICK HERE to learn more
- You can also order a credit report. If you enroll in the Experian service, you will have access to activity on your credit report.
- If you are a U.S. resident, you are entitled under U.S. law to one free credit report annually from each of the three nationwide consumer reporting agencies. To order your free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call toll-free at 1-877-322-8228.
- Customer are also being urged to place a fraud alert on your credit card file. A fraud alert helps protect you against the possibility of an identity thief opening new credit accounts in your name
Wawa has also established resources to answer customers' questions, including a dedicated call center that can be reached at 1-844-386-9559, Monday - Friday, between 9:00 am and 9:00 pm Eastern Time or Saturday and Sunday between 11:00 am and 8:00 pm, excluding holidays.
CLICK HERE to learn more about the breach.