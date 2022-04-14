coffee

Wawa giving away free coffee to celebrate 58th anniversary

All locations will provide customers with free, any-size, hot coffee all-day long.
By
Free coffee at Wawa to celebrate 58th anniversary

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Wawa is treating customers to a free cup of coffee Thursday in honor of Wawa Day.

The company is celebrating 58 years in business.

Wawa expects to give away more than 2 million free cups of coffee to customers at its more than 960 stores.

Wawa will be holding a special celebration Thursday morning at the Boothwyn location.

SEE ALSO: South Jersey Wawa employee saves life of customer in need

In addition, Wawa says one customer at each store will be named the official "'Day Brightener' with special recognition to acknowledge the positivity they spread throughout their communities with the intent of inspiring others to do the same."

Wawa is also unveiling the limited-time "Day Brightener" Popping Bubbles Passionfruit Lemonade beverage to support the Children's Miracle Network.

"This unique creation was developed by Wawa mixologists and includes Wawa's signature lemonade with a fizzy passionfruit twist. Wawa will make a $25,000 contribution to Children's Miracle Network to support member hospital's Child Life Services dedicated to making patient's time at local hospitals a bit brighter!" the company said.

Wawa is also giving back to the community through its "Gift Cards for Care" campaign, providing $1 million in gift cards to charities to help provide food and fuel relief for communities in need.

The chain opened its first store in 1964 in Folsom, Delaware County.
