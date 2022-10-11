Man stabbed in restaurant parking lot in Wayne, Pennsylvania

Police say the suspect is in custody and there is no danger to the surrounding community.

WAYNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man was stabbed in a restaurant parking lot on Tuesday morning in Delaware County.

It happened in the lot next to Bertucci's in the 500 block of West Lancaster Avenue in Wayne, Pa.

Pictured: The scene of a stabbing in a restaurant parking lot in Wayne, Pa. on Tuesday morning.

Radnor Twp. police say the male victim was stabbed around 9:30 a.m.

The victim was rushed to Paoli Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The motive for the stabbing remains under investigation.