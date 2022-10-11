WATCH LIVE

Man stabbed in restaurant parking lot in Wayne, Pennsylvania

Police say the suspect is in custody and there is no danger to the surrounding community.

10 minutes ago
WAYNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man was stabbed in a restaurant parking lot on Tuesday morning in Delaware County.

It happened in the lot next to Bertucci's in the 500 block of West Lancaster Avenue in Wayne, Pa.

Pictured: The scene of a stabbing in a restaurant parking lot in Wayne, Pa. on Tuesday morning.

Radnor Twp. police say the male victim was stabbed around 9:30 a.m.

The victim was rushed to Paoli Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The motive for the stabbing remains under investigation.

