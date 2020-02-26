"We were ambushed." Residents outraged at plans for safe injection site in South Philadelphia

The site, the first of its kind in the nation, could soon open in Constitution Health Plaza in South Philadelphia.
On Tuesday, a federal judge ruled that Safehouse would not be violating a federal drug law known commonly as "crack house statute."
Residents of the area expressed outrage as members of Safehouse made their presentation, saying "we were ambushed" and expressing displeasure and concern over the choice of location for the proposed facility.
Safehouse organizers told Action News that the site was chosen in South Philadelphia because the zip code has the third-highest overdose rate in the city.
"We picked South Philly because we know the demand will be less than Kensington and with the funding we have that is manageable," said Ronda Goldfein with Safehouse.
Safehouse also said that the facility will save lives by getting more users into treatment as they will have access to counseling and other services.
But residents in the community question the location especially its proximity to a local daycare and schools.
"People are very upset about this doing it in front of schools there is a daycare nearby this is a residential area with a vibrant shopping district," said Anthony Giordano with Stand-up Philadelphia.
There are already plans to appeal the ruling
Councilman Mark Squilla said that a lease has been signed for a safe injection site inside the Constitution Health Plaza at the corner of Broad and McKean streets.
Squilla says he's not happy about how this process has been handled.
"The city owes the community and elected officials an explanation on how this is going to be managed and the safety issues," said Squilla. "There so many unknowns, it's not fair to elected officials and the community."
Philadelphia has the highest opioid death rate of any large U.S. city
Mayor Jim Kenney, a vocal supporter of the supervised injection sites released the following statement: "We applaud the Court's affirmation of its earlier ruling that Safehouse doesn't violate the federal statute. The City will continue to support private operators such as Safehouse that seek to establish overdose prevention sites in Philadelphia."
Mayor Kenney announced last year he and other city officials supported Safehouse's plan to open locations where people can inject drugs under the supervision of a doctor or nurse who can administer an overdose antidote if necessary. Last summer, Kenney toured sites in Canada.
READ MORE: 6abc's coverage of the opioid crisis across the Delaware Valley
Bringing a safe-injection site to Philadelphia has been a battle
U.S. Attorney William McSwain sued Safehouse last year, arguing it's seeking to break the law and normalize the use of deadly drugs like heroin and fentanyl.
"We respectfully disagree with the District Court's ruling and plan to appeal immediately," said United States Attorney William M. McSwain. "What Safehouse proposes is a radical experiment that would invite thousands of people onto its property for the purpose of injecting illegal drugs. In our view, this would plainly violate the law and we look forward to presenting our case to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit."
In 2018, Action News traveled to Canada where safe injection sites are already up and running. Our visit came with mixed reactions.
"We offer all the supplies that they'd need: tourniquet, sterile water, cookers, and then they can select the needle that most meets their needs," said Shaun Hopkins, who runs a site in the heart of Toronto's tourism district. "We intervened, so far, from August 2017, in about 170 overdoses either with Naloxone or oxygen. So you could say we've saved those lives," she said.
When asked about public support for the facility, and whether it has increased or decreased, Hopkins said, "I think public support for this facility is difficult."