AccuWeather: Wet and Humid Start, Nicer Later Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Early showers and a few downpours are giving way to drying and some sun today. Humidity will be a problem through the morning, but most areas will be less humid as we move toward dinner time. The high is 89.
TONIGHT: Look for mainly clear skies with lowering humidity. The low dips to 70.
WEDNESDAY: High pressure delivers abundant sunshine. Humidity will be low, too. But it's still not particularly comfortable as the high reaches 90, so stay hydrated if you're going to be outside working or playing.
THURSDAY: This is another hot, sunny day, but a bit more humid. The high reaches 94.
FRIDAY: This will mark the season's first heat wave if our current forecast highs work out (three straight days of 90 or better). We're looking at a mix of sun and clouds for the end of the work week. Humidity will rise a bit and the high reaches a hot 94, so once again, cool drinks will again be important.
SATURDAY: It's a partly sunny, hot and humid start to the weekend. Look for another high around 94. A late-day shower or thunderstorm is possible in some neighborhoods.
SUNDAY: Another thunderstorm can't be ruled out, but overall, this is a partly sunny day with the heat and humidity easing a bit. The high reaches 89.
MONDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It's a warm day, but not humid and overall, relatively pleasant for early summer. The high settles around 87.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun, the humidity rises again and we get a warm high of 89.
