AccuWeather: A Bit Milder Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly clear and very cold. Lows 19-25.
SUNDAY: Sun, high clouds. High 46.
MONDAY: Cloudy and mild with periods of rain, heavy at times. Areas of fog forming. High 58.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, mild and breezy with periods of rain. High 62.
WEDNESDAY: A few flurries are possible in the morning. Otherwise, brisk and cold with clouds giving way to sun. High 40.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and colder. High 32.
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, chilly. High 41.
SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain possible. High 52.
