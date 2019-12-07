Weather

AccuWeather: A Bit Milder Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly clear and very cold. Lows 19-25.

SUNDAY: Sun, high clouds. High 46.

MONDAY: Cloudy and mild with periods of rain, heavy at times. Areas of fog forming. High 58.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, mild and breezy with periods of rain. High 62.

WEDNESDAY: A few flurries are possible in the morning. Otherwise, brisk and cold with clouds giving way to sun. High 40.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and colder. High 32.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, chilly. High 41.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain possible. High 52.

