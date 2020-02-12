AccuWeather: Afternoon Rain, Breezy and Chilly Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's mostly cloudy today with rain arriving late in the morning and continuing through the afternoon. It's also a bit blustery with a 10-20 mph wind. The high is a chilly 56.
TONIGHT: An early evening shower is possible, but overall, we'll see drying and clearing. It's not a comfortable night, however, with winds picking up and temperatures dropping. We'll be down to about 40 by the end of tonight's Eagles game with wind chills near freezing. The overnight low is 36 with continued, gusty winds.
MONDAY: This is a very windy day with gusts in the 44-55 mph range. It's also sharply colder with a high of just 48 and wind chills in the 20's and 30's all day long. We'll have partly sunny skies, but the sun won't be all that helpful if you're not bundled up!
TUESDAY (ELECTION DAY): This is a partly sunny and breezy day and still somewhat chilly. It's dry at the polls during the day and at night, but you'll want a decent coat, especially if you end up waiting in line. The high is 54.
WEDNESDAY: We see plenty of sun with our colder batch of air shooting off to the northeast and milder, more seasonable air moving in from the southwest. The afternoon high improves to 60.
THURSDAY: This is another mostly sunny day with another surge of milder air, raising our high to 65.
FRIDAY: This is a partly sunny, milder day with a high of 69.
SATURDAY: It's a great start to the weekend featuring plenty of sunshine and a mild high of 69.
SUNDAY: The weekend ends the way it started, with plenty of sunshine and a warm high of 70.
