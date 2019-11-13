AccuWeather Alert: Another Bitter Cold Night

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Numerous record lows were either tied or broken this morning: Philadelphia 23; Allentown 18; Mount Pocono 12; Reading 19; Trenton 21; A.C. Airport 21; Dover 22. Wind chills at dawn were right around 10 degrees for most areas.
Winds today have not been that big of an issue, but just enough to keep wind chills in the 20s for most. Here in Philadelphia we've hit 35 for a high temperature tying the record for the lowest high temperature on record for this date from back in 1911.
TONIGHT: It's mainly clear with a few patchy clouds around. The cold air is still in place with a low of 25 in Philadelphia and some outlying suburbs dipping as low as 19.
THURSDAY: The cold air is still around at dawn with morning lows in the 20s, but it gets slightly more comfortable in the afternoon with a high of 47. Early clouds give way to a good deal of sun through most of the day.
FRIDAY: This is a mainly sunny, milder end to the work week with a high of 53.
SATURDAY: Colder air makes a brief comeback for the start of the weekend. Look for mostly sunny skies with a high of just 39.
SUNDAY: Clouds increase and so does our high temperature, at least a little. We get to about 43. Winds will be a bit blustery, especially near the coast. Bundle up for the Eagles game!
MONDAY: We have mostly cloudy skies with some rain possible at times. The high is a milder 48.
TUESDAY: Look for a partly sunny day with the chance of a shower and a seasonable high of 54.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. Another shower is possible. The high is 55.
