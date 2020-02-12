Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Another Round of Rain Overnight, Saturday Morning Freeze Warnings

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a cool, rainy day, Most areas received between an inch and two inches of rain, with temperatures holding in the 50s all day.

TONIGHT: The rain tapers off during the evening. Another round of rain, heavy at times, moves in during the wee hours of the morning. The low is a chilly 44.

FRIDAY: An second area of low pressure develops, bringing a little extra rain for Friday morning. This will probably end during the morning. The bigger story will be the temperature. We'll only see a high of 48 with wind chills making it feel like the 30s for a while. By the way, the rain could end as some snow in the Poconos and perhaps the Lehigh Valley.

SATURDAY (HALLOWEEN): FREEZE WARNINGS are in effect for Saturday morning, ending the growing season. High pressure brings us bright sunshine just in time for the weekend. But it's a chilly day with a high of just 50. Trick or treat temperatures will be falling into the mid-40s. Remember to set your clocks back one hour when you go to bed at night as daylight saving time ends.

SUNDAY: Some sun early gives way to afternoon clouds. It's milder with a more seasonable high of 60. We could see a few showers late in the afternoon into the evening.

MONDAY: Morning clouds should give way to a good deal of sunshine during the afternoon. It's chilly again with a high of only 46 and wind chills in the 30s.

TUESDAY (ELECTION DAY): This is a mostly sunny day, but still cool with a high of 49, so bundle up heading to the polls to vote.

WEDNESDAY: A rebound in temperatures is in store. This is a mostly sunny and breezy day, but much milder with a high of 63.

THURSDAY: It's mostly sunny and mild with a high of 67.

