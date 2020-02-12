AccuWeather Alert: Gusty Thunderstorms, Heat And Humidity

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: With a warm front now to our north, we are in the warm sector with a hotter and more humid airmass. Our high will hit near 90 but with the humidity it will feel like it's in the low 90s in spots. A few thunderstorms already rolled through overnight and early this morning. We'll see more scattered storms, especially this afternoon and evening. We have issued and AccuWeather Alert today. The Storm Prediction Center places our region in an enhanced risk for severe weather. So, any thunderstorm could be accompanied by flooding downpours, wind gusts to 60mph and even quarter size hail.
THURSDAY: Its warm and very muggy with a few afternoon showers or thunderstorms. We are at a slight risk for severe weather with an isolated storm potentially involving damaging winds. High 87.
FRIDAY: The work week ends with partly sunny skies Friday. It's warm and muggy with a high of 89. There's a slight chance for a late day shower or thunderstorm.
SATURDAY: It looks like a rather nice, warm and muggy start to the weekend. We'll see partly sunny skies, a high of 88 and a chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.
SUNDAY: Finally the front clears, high pressure moves in and we feel the change. It's less humid with beautiful sunshine and a comfortable high of 80.
MONDAY: It stays mostly sunny and comfortable with a high of 78.
TUESDAY: Expect sun, some clouds and a warmer high of 82.
