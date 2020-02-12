AccuWeather Alert: Nor'easter brings snow, sleet, rain into tonight

The first round of snow has deposited at least 3-6". More is expected later this morning and this afternoon in Southeastern Pennsylvania with areas of Delaware and New Jersey closer to the Delaware River seeing some additional accumulation as well. Today's high is 34. It will be blustery with gusts as high to 35-45 mph. Winds will be the worst at the Shore where a Coastal Flood Warning is in place with moderate coastal flooding at times of high tide into Tuesday and some beach erosion.
TONIGHT: Periods of snow will continue across much of the region, although the intensity and rate of accumulation will slacken off. Travel will probably still be difficult. The low is 32.
Take a live look at StormTracker 6 LIVE radar
Snowfall totals: Our far western counties can expect 12 to 18" (mainly north of the PA Turnpike), the I-95 corridor will likely see 8-12", South Jersey 4-8" and coastal areas 1-4" (washed away by rain).
TUESDAY: Clouds will still be circulating through the region around our slowly departing storm and lingering snow showers and flurries are also likely, but little additional accumulation is expected. It will also be breezy and cold with a high of just 35 and wind chills in the 20s.
Why the I-95 Corridor can be the dividing line between snow & rain
WEDNESDAY: Clouds will mix with some sun. It's still till breezy and cold. The high is 36.
THURSDAY: Look for partly to mostly sunny skies with a high of 38. It probably won't be quite as breezy.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy return. It's more seasonable with a high of 42. Rain is possible late in the day and at night.
How meteorologists forecast winter storms
SATURDAY: This is a cloudy day with rain possible. The high is 39.
SUNDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. The high is a chilly 37. A shower is possible at night.
MONDAY: Clouds mix with occasional sun. It's windy and colder with a high of only 26. A snow shower can't be ruled out.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.