AccuWeather Alert: Windy, Cold, A Snow Squall Today; Dangerous Wind Chills Tonight

David Murphy with AccuWeather during Action News Mornings on January 30, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Sunshine will give way to some afternoon clouds. A brief snow squall is likely during the afternoon that will reduce visibility and put down a quick, small accumulation. Otherwise, it's windy and cold with a high of 30 around mid-afternoon, but temperatures plunging quickly into the teens by dinner time.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect across the entire region from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. with wind gusts going as high as 40 to 50 mph.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect across the entire region between 7 p.m. tonight and 10 a.m. Thursday morning. Wind chills could go as low as -20 (that's 20 degrees below zero). This is dangerous cold. Hypothermia and frostbite will be threats.

SNOWFALL TOTALS from last night:
In the northwest suburbs from Lancaster, northwestern Chester, Bucks & Montgomery on up into the Lehigh Valley we ended up with about 2-5". The immediate I-95 area was spared for the most part with anything from .5" to nothing on the ground this morning.

THURSDAY: This is a bitter cold day, possibly the worst so far this winter. Look for mostly sunny skies with a biting wind. The morning will be especially brutal with temperatures in the single digits and wind chills as low as 10 to 20 degrees below zero. The high is only 20. Afternoon wind chills will make it feel like it's close to zero most of the day. This is, indeed, dangerous cold with frostbite and hypothermia risks in place.

FRIDAY: We have a partly sunny day with continued uncomfortable cold, although not quite as windy and harsh as Thursday. Morning lows will still be in the single digits in many neighborhoods, however, and the afternoon high is only about 24. Some afternoon snow showers are possible that could bring a coating to 1" accumulation.

SATURDAY (GROUNDHOG DAY): Clouds mix with sun. It's not as harsh with a high of 36.

SUNDAY: Milder air arrives with clouds and sun and a high around 46. Some rain is possible at night.

MONDAY: It's mostly cloudy with some more rain possible. The high is a lot milder: 52.

TUESDAY: Look for more clouds and another possible shower, but it's still very mild with a high of 54.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. The mild break continues with another high around 54.
