AccuWeather: Breezy Wednesday, 50s Rest of the Workweek

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After three days with a high of only 44 degrees, temperatures warmed back into the 50s today.TONIGHT: A few clouds linger overnight. Winds are light. The low is 39 with some fog developing toward dawn.WEDNESDAY: Morning fog is possible, especially in outlying areas. After that, clouds will break and we'll see a mix of clouds and sun through most of the day. It will be breezy with winds running in 12-20 mph range out of the northwest. The high slips to 51.THURSDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. It's mild with the chance of a couple of showers at night. The high improves slightly to 53.FRIDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies, and a couple of showers around ahead of a cold front. Our high rises a bit to 59 late in the morning, before the front.SATURDAY: This is a mostly cloudy start to the weekend with the chance of some rain, mainly in the afternoon and at night. It's brisk and chillier with a high of just 45.SUNDAY: The rain continues into the morning and we see the return of partly sunny skies by the afternoon. The high is still chilly: 47.MONDAY: Clouds mix with sunshine with a high around 51.TUESDAY: Partial sun is expected and we see slightly milder air arriving during the day with an improved high of 56.