Weather

AccuWeather: Breezy Wednesday, 50s Rest of the Workweek

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After three days with a high of only 44 degrees, temperatures warmed back into the 50s today.

TONIGHT: A few clouds linger overnight. Winds are light. The low is 39 with some fog developing toward dawn.

WEDNESDAY: Morning fog is possible, especially in outlying areas. After that, clouds will break and we'll see a mix of clouds and sun through most of the day. It will be breezy with winds running in 12-20 mph range out of the northwest. The high slips to 51.

THURSDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. It's mild with the chance of a couple of showers at night. The high improves slightly to 53.

FRIDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies, and a couple of showers around ahead of a cold front. Our high rises a bit to 59 late in the morning, before the front.

SATURDAY: This is a mostly cloudy start to the weekend with the chance of some rain, mainly in the afternoon and at night. It's brisk and chillier with a high of just 45.

SUNDAY: The rain continues into the morning and we see the return of partly sunny skies by the afternoon. The high is still chilly: 47.

MONDAY: Clouds mix with sunshine with a high around 51.

TUESDAY: Partial sun is expected and we see slightly milder air arriving during the day with an improved high of 56.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
First responders honored after Pleasantville football game shooting
Paramotor pilot creates unusual sight in Fairmout Park
NTSB favors redesign of engine part after deadly Southwest Airlines flight
Philly parents outraged after asbestos discovered in another school
Suspect wanted for stealing sneakers across Delco: Police
PennDOT Opens Brand New Maintenance Facility in Plumsteadville
Show More
LIVE | National security aides testifying in impeachment hearing
Investigation: Concerns over 'Sponsor A Highway' litter removal program
Philly makes National Geographic's Best Trips list
Charlie Manuel, Larry Bowa sleeping out to support homeless youth
Correction officers who guarded Jeffrey Epstein criminally charged
More TOP STORIES News