AccuWeather: Bright but blustery to end weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: Grab the heavy coat this morning, wind chills are just in the mid twenties through most of the region. Today we'll see partly sunny skies an da high of 47, but a gusty wind will make it feel like it's in the upper 30s this afternoon.

MONDAY (MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY): A week upper-level shortwave trough passes over the Northeast and it's possible we could see a couple of snow showers in the Poconos and areas well north of the city. Some sun will continue to break through the clouds and wind chills will once again make it feel colder than our high of 443.

TUESDAY: It's brisk and chilly again with a clouds, some sun. and a high of 41. There's a slight chance for a rain or snow shower.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures are a touch below average and the wind will make it feel even cooler. it's partly sunny with a high of 38.

THURSDAY: As a cold front approaches the clouds will increase and we'll likely see a few rain or showers in the afternoon. High 42.

FRIDAY: After a lingering rain or snow shower its dry and partly sunny. High 44.

SATURDAY: It's mostly sunny and chilly with a high of 38. This may be the start of a few days in the 30s.

