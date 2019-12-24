AccuWeather: Clear And Cold

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Temperatures will be near freezing as you make your way out to midnight mass. Lows 23-29.

WEDNESDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Sun, few clouds. It stays mild. High 47.

THURSDAY (KWANZA'S ARRIVAL): Clouds, some sun. A shower is possible at night. High 46.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with a spotty shower, especially north and west of the city. High 50.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and mild. High 52.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and very mild with periods of rain. High 58.

MONDAY: A few leftover showers are possible early. Otherwise, morning clouds will give way to partly sunny skies during the afternoon. Temperatures will be falling throughout the day. High 50.

TUESDAY: Clouds and sun, chilly. High 43.

