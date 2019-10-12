Weather

AccuWeather: Clouds North, Showers South

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows 46-51.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. A shower is possible late in the day. Mainly south and east of the city. High 68.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 73.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to start. High clouds move in during the afternoon. High 69.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. High 67.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and much cooler. High 61.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 64.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sun. High 70.

