AccuWeather: Cloudy and damp today, Halloween rain

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's still gray today with occasional drizzle and a spotty light shower. The high is a relatively mild 68.
TONIGHT: Clouds and a few sprinkles stick around for the evening with steadier rain arriving in some neighborhoods later at night. The low is a mild 60.
THURSDAY (HALLOWEEN): Temperatures look to remain mild, but unfortunately, clouds and periods of rain also appear likely through most of the day. Rain may taper off in many neighborhoods by evening, although the ground will still be wet for trick or treating with a breeze blowing raindrops down from the trees. Daytime temperatures climb through the 60s and evening temperatures will be in the low 70s. The high strikes later in the evening (74). A second round of steadier rain arrives later at night, probably after midnight in most areas.
FRIDAY: Leftover morning rain gives way before dawn to drying and clearing. The afternoon is sunny, but blustery with gusts as high as 45 mph. It will also be dramatically cooler with a high of just 56.
SATURDAY: A true autumn chill arrives in time for the weekend. We start out on Saturday with mostly sunny skies, but our high only reaches 56.
SUNDAY: Abundant sunshine does a repeat performance, but it's even cooler with a chilly high of just 52.
MONDAY: This is yet another day of abundant sun with another chilly high around 54.
TUESDAY (ELECTION DAY): Look for a blend of sun with a few occasional clouds and an improved high of 62.
WEDNESDAY: More clouds build in and some rain is possible. The high is around 60.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News