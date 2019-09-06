Weather

AccuWeather: Dorian delivers clouds, wind and some rain today

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Look for lots of clouds, blustery winds (especially during the afternoon and evening) and occasional rain as Hurricane Dorian passes by well off our coast.

The high will only be around 72 (and in the 60s most of the day). Winds will gust to about 30 mph inland today with a 40-45 mph gust possible at the shore, but rain will be minimal.

The highest amounts will be near the coast today and tonight, but even there, it may only be about .5". Some coastal flooding is possible with dangerous rip currents and heavy surf.

TONIGHT: Some additional showery precipitation is possible at times this evening before tapering off late tonight. The winds will die down a bit overnight as well. The low is a cool 61.

SATURDAY: Sunshine returns and we have a pleasant, warmer afternoon with a high of 81. Heavy surf and rip currents at the shore may ease as we move through the weekend, but it will still be important to swim near lifeguards just in case of lingering problems.

SUNDAY: Clouds increase and we cool to 79. Overall, it's a nice day for the Eagles opener.

MONDAY: Look for a cloudy start with some rain possible well south of the city. Some sun returns later in the day. The high dips to 75.

TUESDAY: This looks like a partly sunny day with a slightly warmer high around 78.

WEDNESDAY: It's more humid with a clouds and sun mix. An afternoon thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high is warmer: 83.

THURSDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds. It's still pleasant with a seasonable high of 81.

FRIDAY: This is looking like a mostly sunny, nice day with a high around 78.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Day care worker murdered 4-month-old baby; incident on video
Man involved in love triangle murder-suicide case speaks out
Police: Most military items found in Montco home were 'collectible in nature'
Police looking to ID juveniles who broke into Xfinity store
3rd death linked to vaping
Dorian creates wind, rough surf along Jersey shore
LATEST: Hurricane Dorian makes landfall at NC Outer Banks
Show More
Illinois man in coma after bowling ball thrown at head
Coworkers help New Jersey nurse take her take final steps into retirement
West Philadelphia homes evacuated due to fire
Story behind red Jeep abandoned on Myrtle Beach shore
Animal welfare workers seize 55 dogs, puppies from home
More TOP STORIES News