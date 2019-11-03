Weather

AccuWeather: Dry, Sunny Monday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows 27-33.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds, stays chilly. High 56.

TUESDAY (ELECTION DAY): Sun and clouds, milder. A stray shower is possible north and west of the city. High 63.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, brisk and cooler. High 56.

THURSDAY: Clouds, some sun. A shower is possible in some areas (mainly south of the city) High 56.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, windy and much colder. High 44. Wind chills in the 30's.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 41.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High 48.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dead, 14-year-old injured after double shooting in Philly
Philadelphia Eagles fan attends 300th straight home game
Mom tells son she ate all his Halloween candy, his reaction is adorable
Man shot twice in Port Richmond
New PennDOT pilot program will track speed in work zones
Daylight saving time may be bad for you, scientists say
Show More
KOP Mall allowing shoppers to reserve parking spots using app
Volunteers give back to Philly elementary school
Gritty surprises cancer-stricken boy who wrote adorable letter
Walter Mercado, flamboyant Puerto Rican astrologer, dies at 88
Man gets probation for crash that killed 5 in NJ family
More TOP STORIES News