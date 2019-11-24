AccuWeather: Early Showers, Windy Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Rain developing. Becoming heavy at times. Lows 37-40.
SUNDAY: Cloudy and damp during the morning with periods of rain. Some sun is possible during the afternoon, becoming windy. High 49.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, seasonable. High 53.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High 59.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a shower or two around. High 63.
THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): Mostly sunny, windy and much colder. Temperatures will likely be in the upper 30's to low 40s for the start of the 6abc Dunkin Thanksgiving Day Parade. High 46. Wind chills in the 30's.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 44.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, chilly. High 43.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News