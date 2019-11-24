Weather

AccuWeather: Early Showers, Windy Sunday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Rain developing. Becoming heavy at times. Lows 37-40.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and damp during the morning with periods of rain. Some sun is possible during the afternoon, becoming windy. High 49.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, seasonable. High 53.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High 59.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a shower or two around. High 63.

THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): Mostly sunny, windy and much colder. Temperatures will likely be in the upper 30's to low 40s for the start of the 6abc Dunkin Thanksgiving Day Parade. High 46. Wind chills in the 30's.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 44.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, chilly. High 43.
