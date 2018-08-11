AccuWeather: Flash Flood Watch

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and very humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely during the morning with another round developing by mid afternoon. Heavy drenching downpours are possible along with localized flash flooding. High 84.TONIGHT: An evening thunderstorm is possible. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and very uncomfortable. Lows 67-72.SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and very humid. A shower or thunderstorm is likely by afternoon. High 84.MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and very humid. Showers and thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon. High 83.TUESDAY: Clouds, some sun. A shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 85.WEDNESDAY: Sun, few clouds. Turning much warmer by afternoon. High 89.THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, very warm. High 90.FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. A pop up afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 89.-----