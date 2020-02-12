AccuWeather: Freezing start to the weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Skies will clear as a large Canadian high pressure system moves in and temperatures will drop like a rock. Lows will range from 27 in the outlying suburbs to 33 in Center City dealing a hard freeze to most locations that will officially end the growing season. A Freeze Warning is in effect for areas from the Pa. Turnpike on south who haven't seen a hard freeze yet this season.
SATURDAY (HALLOWEEN): Sunshine will be a glorious sight to begin the weekend. Along with the light winds, it will make for a much "warmer" feel than today despite a high of 49 or 50. Temperatures for trick or treat time will be in the upper 40s falling to the mid 40s.
SUNDAY: A potent cold front will approach and with it plenty of clouds. With the strong upper level energy diving in an area of low pressure, it now looks to develop along the front and this will enhance rain for a period of time in the afternoon into the very early evening. Highs just ahead of the front will reach a milder 60 and rain should be out of the area by kickoff for Sunday night football.
MONDAY: Behind this cold front, temperatures on Monday will only reach 47 with 45-50mph gusts wrapping around the strengthening low pressure to our north. Wind chills will be stuck in the 40s. Plenty of clouds to start the day will give way to brighter skies for the afternoon.
TUESDAY (ELECTION DAY): This is a mostly sunny day, but still cool with a high of 53, so grad a coat as you head out to vote.
WEDNESDAY: A rebound in temperatures is in store. This is a mostly sunny and breezy day, but much milder with a high of 62.
THURSDAY: It's another mostly sunny and mild day with our high zipping up to 68.
FRIDAY: Clouds mix with sun and extremely warm with a high of 70.
