AccuWeather: Heavy downpours are possible Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- WEDNESDAY: Very warm and humid with an afternoon thunderstorm. Heavy downpours are possible. High 90.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler, but still humid. A couple of showers and thunderstorms are possible, mainly south and west of Philadelphia. High 84.


FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler, with scattered showers. High 69.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a spotty shower. High 77.

SUNDAY: Clouds, some sun. A shower is possible. High 78.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and comfortable. High 82.


TUESDAY: Clouds and sunshine. high 81.

