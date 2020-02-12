AccuWeather: Heavy downpours are possible Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- WEDNESDAY: Very warm and humid with an afternoon thunderstorm. Heavy downpours are possible. High 90.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler, but still humid. A couple of showers and thunderstorms are possible, mainly south and west of Philadelphia. High 84.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler, with scattered showers. High 69.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a spotty shower. High 77.
SUNDAY: Clouds, some sun. A shower is possible. High 78.
MONDAY: Partly sunny and comfortable. High 82.
TUESDAY: Clouds and sunshine. high 81.
