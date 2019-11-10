AccuWeather: High Clouds, Milder

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: It turns milder with partly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures reach closer to average. High 56.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, not as cold. Lows 37-40.
MONDAY (VETERANS DAY): it's the only day in the forecast with temps above average, although only by 3 degrees. Sun gives way to increasing clouds. High 63. Rain arrives late at night.
TUESDAY: We'll start our day with occasional rain and temperatures near 47. But it gets colder through the day and as temperatures drop the rain could end as some wet snowflakes or even snow showers. The afternoon is breezy and much colder with temperatures in the 30s and wind chills likely in the 20s.
WEDNESDAY: It's a real taste of winter. Despite plenty of sunshine temps will only top off at 37. A brisk wind will make it feel like it's in the 20's all day long.
THURSDAY: Clouds increase in the afternoon. It remains chilly and we could see a passing flurry north and west of Philadelphia. High 41.
FRIDAY: Sunshine will rule most of the day and it won't be quite as cold. High 47.
SATURDAY: Expect continued sunshine and a high of 49.
