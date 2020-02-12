PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Morning sunshine is giving way to increasing clouds with some afternoon rain likely, mostly north of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The high is only around 60. Winds will be relatively light at 7 to 14 mph.
TONIGHT: We maintain mostly cloudy skies with a bit of occasional rain overnight. It's chilly with lows ranging between 53 in Philadelphia and the upper 40s in outlying suburbs.
MONDAY: Look for a few spotty showers early. Otherwise we see mostly cloudy skies with a milder afternoon high of 67.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies return to the region, making this a better looking day. But it will be somewhat windy, especially in the afternoon, and cool with a high of just 64.
WEDNESDAY: Look for an even greater need for sunglasses with mostly sunny skies on tap for the majority of the day. The high improves to a pleasant 68.
THURSDAY: Early sunshine will give way to more of a clouds and sun mix for the afternoon with a nice high around 70. Some rain is possible in the overnight hours.
FRIDAY: We transition back to mainly cloudy skies and some rain is likely. Our high is 69.
SATURDAY: Clouds give way to occasional sunshine. We're also in for some showers at times. The high improves to 73.
SUNDAY: This looks like a beautiful end to the weekend with partly sunny skies and a nice afternoon high of 76.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds, Cool For Mom
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More