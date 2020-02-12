AccuWeather: Lots Of Clouds Today With A Few Wet Snow Showers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: Clouds dominate today. We'll see a peak of sun or two this morning. A brief round of snow is possible late in the morning into early afternoon north of Philadelphia. Any showers near the city should be mostly rain. Otherwise, its breezy and more seasonable with a high of 44.
WEDNESDAY: This is the pick of the week with partly sunny skies and a pleasant, milder high of 53.
THURSDAY: Clouds break for some sun and temperatures reach 47. A breeze will make it feel cooler.
FRIDAY: We have mostly sunny skies, but it's brisk and slightly cooler with a high of 45.
SATURDAY: Clouds thicken and rain is possible. The high climbs to 49.
SUNDAY: It's mostly cloudy with some rain possible. The high hits 50.
MONDAY: It's mostly cloudy with a couple of showers at times. The high is still mild: 52.
