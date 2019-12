AccuWeather: Mild Christmas Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- WEDNESDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Sun, few clouds. It stays mild. High 47.THURSDAY (KWANZA'S ARRIVAL): Clouds, some sun. A shower is possible at night. High 46.FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with a spotty shower, especially north and west of the city. High 50.SATURDAY: Partly sunny and mild. High 52.SUNDAY: Cloudy and very mild with periods of rain. High 58.MONDAY: A few leftover showers are possible early. Otherwise, morning clouds will give way to partly sunny skies during the afternoon. Temperatures will be falling throughout the day. High 50.TUESDAY: Clouds and sun, chilly. High 43.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app