Weather

AccuWeather: Mild Christmas Day

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- WEDNESDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Sun, few clouds. It stays mild. High 47.

THURSDAY (KWANZA'S ARRIVAL): Clouds, some sun. A shower is possible at night. High 46.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with a spotty shower, especially north and west of the city. High 50.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and mild. High 52.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and very mild with periods of rain. High 58.

MONDAY: A few leftover showers are possible early. Otherwise, morning clouds will give way to partly sunny skies during the afternoon. Temperatures will be falling throughout the day. High 50.

TUESDAY: Clouds and sun, chilly. High 43.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Take a tour of festive holiday lights in Philadelphia
Volunteers help bring holiday cheer to Pottstown
Man stabs wife, teen in front of kids on Christmas: Police
19-year-old dead after shooting, crash in Southwest Philadelphia
Fight sparks panic at Willow Grove Park Mall
76ers hope to give home fans a gift as they face Bucks
Moms brighten Christmas for families in NICU
Show More
Postal worker saves Christmas presents from mail truck fire
Trump says North Korea may be planning nice 'Christmas gift'
Death investigation underway in Upper Darby
UPS driver hides toy behind garbage bins, tops with cardboard
$12,000 raised for WWII veteran who was scammed
More TOP STORIES News