AccuWeather: More Clouds Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. A spotty sprinkle or light shower is possible towards dawn. Lows 58-64.
MONDAY: A spotty sprinkle or light shower is possible early in the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and cool. High 77.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, delightful. High 82.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, warmer and more humid. High 89.
THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, humid. There could be a pop up thunderstorm around during the afternoon. High 88.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and much cooler. Slight chance of a shower. High 76.
SATURDAY: Clouds and sun with a thunderstorm possible. High 81.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High 84.
