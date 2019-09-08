Weather

AccuWeather: More Clouds Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. A spotty sprinkle or light shower is possible towards dawn. Lows 58-64.

MONDAY: A spotty sprinkle or light shower is possible early in the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and cool. High 77.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, delightful. High 82.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, warmer and more humid. High 89.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, humid. There could be a pop up thunderstorm around during the afternoon. High 88.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and much cooler. Slight chance of a shower. High 76.

SATURDAY: Clouds and sun with a thunderstorm possible. High 81.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High 84.

