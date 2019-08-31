Weather

AccuWeather: More Clouds Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, comfortable. Lows 59-65.

SUNDAY: Lots of clouds, some sun. A spotty shower is possible during the afternoon, mainly west of the city. High 81.

MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. There will be some sunny breaks, but there could also be a shower or thunderstorm around as well. High 85.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm and sticky. High 87.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. High 90. Heat index 93.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and much cooler. High 75.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, comfortable. A spotty shower is possible. High 76.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a shower or thunderstorm. High 78.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
