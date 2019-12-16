AccuWeather: Periods Of Rain Tuesday

TONIGHT: Rain continues with some mixed precipitation lingering in northern areas near the Lehigh Valley and in the Poconos. The low is 34 in Philadelphia, but closer to freezing in northern areas.
TUESDAY: Look for periods of rain and drizzle through the morning and early afternoon. Some drying is possible later in the day. The high is a lot milder: 42.
WEDNESDAY: This looks like a partly sunny, breezy and much colder day with a high of only 40 and wind chills very often in the 20s.
THURSDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies and an even colder high around 29.
FRIDAY: This is another mostly sunny day and not as bitter with our high climbing to 36.
SATURDAY: We have a mix of clouds and sun with a slightly milder high of 41.
SUNDAY: Look for a partly sunny end to the weekend with an improved high around 47.
MONDAY: This is yet another partly sunny, seasonable day with another high around 47.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast