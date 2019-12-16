Weather

AccuWeather: Periods Of Rain Tuesday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Winter Weather Advisories gradually roll out this morning across all counties except those touching the shore. In some cases, these advisories will continue into Tuesday morning, especially in our northwest suburbs. A mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain will eventually change to rain across all counties covered by the advisory.

EMBED More News Videos

Adam Joseph with AccuWeather during Action News at 4pm on December 16, 2019.



TONIGHT: Rain continues with some mixed precipitation lingering in northern areas near the Lehigh Valley and in the Poconos. The low is 34 in Philadelphia, but closer to freezing in northern areas.

TUESDAY: Look for periods of rain and drizzle through the morning and early afternoon. Some drying is possible later in the day. The high is a lot milder: 42.

WEDNESDAY: This looks like a partly sunny, breezy and much colder day with a high of only 40 and wind chills very often in the 20s.

THURSDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies and an even colder high around 29.

FRIDAY: This is another mostly sunny day and not as bitter with our high climbing to 36.

SATURDAY: We have a mix of clouds and sun with a slightly milder high of 41.

SUNDAY: Look for a partly sunny end to the weekend with an improved high around 47.

MONDAY: This is yet another partly sunny, seasonable day with another high around 47.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kids find 2 women dead inside Cedarbrook home: Police
Police identify victims of fatal Mayfair crash; driver arrested
Fire engulfs 2 yachts at Jersey Shore marina
Mega Millions jackpot at $372M; next drawing Tuesday
"I want justice!" Dad confronts daughter's alleged attacker in court
Updated autism guidelines released by American Academy of Pediatrics
Dozens of counterfeit designer bags seized in Philadelphia
Show More
Pa. state police told to treat 'ghost guns' parts as firearms
WWII veteran from CA scammed out of life savings
Teen brings gift of books to Camden school
Man critical after shot in chest in Hunting Park
La Salle women's soccer team placed on probation after hazing probe
More TOP STORIES News