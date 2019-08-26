Weather

AccuWeather: Pleasant 70s Tuesday, Warmer by Wednesday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- RIP CURRENTS: There is a moderate risk of rip currents along the New Jersey and Delaware beaches Tuesday. Swim near lifeguards and pay attention to any posted warnings.

TONIGHT: Skies are mainly cloudy. The low is a cool, comfortable Lows: 57-63.

TUESDAY: This is a mostly cloudy day with a slight uptick in humidity during the afternoon and a high of 79.

WEDNESDAY: Look for a warm and humid afternoon with a high of 85. Some showers and thunderstorms are likely later in the day.

THURSDAY: A lingering shower is possible in the morning. Otherwise, we transition to partly sunny skies for the afternoon with gradually lowering humidity. The high is 86.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies return. It's still warm with a high of 88.

SATURDAY: Clouds mix with sun. The high is a warm 85.

SUNDAY: Look for a partly sunny close to the weekend with an afternoon thunderstorm not out of the question. The high is 83.

MONDAY: A morning shower or storm is possible. Otherwise, we see a mix of clouds and sun with another warm high of 81.

