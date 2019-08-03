AccuWeather: Pop Up Thunderstorms

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warm and very humid. A couple of showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon. High 87.
TONIGHT: An evening thunderstorms is possible. Otherwise partly cloudy and muggy. Lows 66-72.
SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, hot. It will be moderately humid with a stray thunderstorm. Most areas are dry. High 90.
MONDAY: Partly sunny and less humid. High 88.
TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Turning warmer and more humid. High 90.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and sticky. A few showers and thunderstorms are likely. High 89.
THURSDAY: Clouds, some sun. It will be warm and humid with a pop up shower or thunderstorm. High 87.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, warm and pleasant. The humidity finally breaks! High 88.
