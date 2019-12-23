AccuWeather: Quiet Holiday Week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: We'll see plenty of stars overhead, continued light winds and a cold low of 35 in Philadelphia. Some suburbs could dip into the upper 20s.
TUESDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): This should be a great day for those of you traveling to relative's houses around our region. We're looking at mostly sunny skies and a cool but pleasant afternoon with a high of 48.
WEDNESDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Sunshine will mix with a few clouds for the holiday. It's cold in the morning with most areas in the mid to upper 20s at dawn, but the afternoon will be several degrees above average with a high of 47.
THURSDAY (KWANZA'S ARRIVAL): Clouds will have a tendency to increase during the day. It's still relatively mild with another high around 48. A bit of rain is possible, but it probably holds off until night.
FRIDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a shower here and there. The high is 50.
SATURDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It stays mild with our high bumping to 52.
SUNDAY: Look for cloudy skies with periods of rain likely and another mild high around 52.
MONDAY: This is a brisk and colder day with mostly cloudy skies and a high of just 44. A snow shower can't be ruled out, mainly north and west of the city.
