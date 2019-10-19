AccuWeather: Rain For Some Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Not as cold. Lows 43-48.
SUNDAY: Cloudy, chilly and damp with rain developing. Some of it will be heavy at times, especially across south Jersey and Delaware. High 59.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant and warmer. High 69.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild. Showers developing during the afternoon. High 66.
WEDNESDAY: A leftover morning shower is possible (especially east of the city). Otherwise, partly sunny, breezy and cooler. High 63.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 67.
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, mild. High 68.
SATURDAY: Cloudy with a chance of rain. High 64.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News