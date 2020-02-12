Weather

AccuWeather: Remaining Warm and Humid

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with patchy fog and drizzle developing late. Lows 63-67.

MONDAY: A.M. patchy fog and drizzle. It will be a warm and humid day with some sunshine expected by afternoon. There could also be a passing shower. High 81.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and humid with periods of rain. Some of it will be heavy at times. A thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 77.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler with scattered showers. High 72.

THURSDAY: A shower is possible during the morning, otherwise partly sunny, breezy and less humid. High 71.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortably cool. High 67.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and refreshing! High 65.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, refreshing. High 65.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherdelawarenew jerseypennsylvaniaphiladelphiaweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wrong-way driver killed in crash in South Jersey
2 men, 2 teens shot on West Philly street corner
Firefighters' union sues state, city over virus handling
49ers legend Joe Montana saves grandchild from suspected home intruder
Man shot inside home in Vineland
Los Angeles police officer hurt in attack at station
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson announces he is backing Joe Biden
Show More
Trump picks conservative Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court
Charles Barkley, Shaq face backlash over Breonna Taylor comments
Family, neighbors welcome home 10-year-old boy who underwent brain surgery
A look at Judge Amy Coney Barrett's opinions, votes, quotes
Bucks County vigil honors Breonna Taylor
More TOP STORIES News