AccuWeather: Remaining Warm and Humid

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with patchy fog and drizzle developing late. Lows 63-67.
MONDAY: A.M. patchy fog and drizzle. It will be a warm and humid day with some sunshine expected by afternoon. There could also be a passing shower. High 81.
TUESDAY: Cloudy and humid with periods of rain. Some of it will be heavy at times. A thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 77.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler with scattered showers. High 72.
THURSDAY: A shower is possible during the morning, otherwise partly sunny, breezy and less humid. High 71.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortably cool. High 67.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and refreshing! High 65.
SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, refreshing. High 65.
