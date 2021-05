AccuWeather: Showers Overnight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and damp with on and off showers through midnight. Low 47.MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies early. A gradual increase in sunshine is expected during the afternoon. High 67.TUESDAY: Partly sunny and windy. High 64.WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable! High 68.THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, nice. High 70.FRIDAY: Becoming cloudy with showers or a period of rain developing during the afternoon. High 69.SATURDAY: Partly sunny and milder. High 73.SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm. High 76.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app