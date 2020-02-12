weather

AccuWeather: Showers Overnight

By
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds, Cool For Mom

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and damp with on and off showers through midnight. Low 47.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies early. A gradual increase in sunshine is expected during the afternoon. High 67.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and windy. High 64.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable! High 68.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, nice. High 70.

FRIDAY: Becoming cloudy with showers or a period of rain developing during the afternoon. High 69.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and milder. High 73.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm. High 76.

