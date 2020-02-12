AccuWeather: Some Peeks Of Sun Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: We start our day again with fog and patchy drizzle. We'll see some sunny breaks late this morning and early afternoon with a seasonable high of 63. It turns cloudy again this evening with some showers overnight.
WEDNESDAY: Any showers end early and morning clouds will give way to some afternoon sunshine. High 61.
THURSDAY: The remnants of Hurricane Zeta combine with a warm front in our area bringing breezy conditions and a soaking rain. We could see some flooding issues. High 59.
FRIDAY: An area of low pressure moves in causing the rain to linger. We hit an early high of 48 and then temperatures drop. Wind chills will just be in the 30s making for a nasty day. The rain could end as some snow in the Poconos.
SATURDAY (HALLOWEEN): Finally, high pressure brings us bright sunshine just in time for the weekend. It's mostly sunny and chilly. High 50.
SUNDAY: Some sun early gives way to afternoon clouds. It's a more seasonable day with a high of 60. We could see a few showers at night.
MONDAY: A shower is possible early then clouds break for some sun. High 54.
