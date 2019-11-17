AccuWeather: Some Rain to Start the Work Week

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Meteorologist Melissa Magee says there will be pockets of light rain for the start of the work week.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Lows 34-38.

MONDAY: Cloudy and breezy with a few showers or a period of light rain. High 45. Wind chills in the upper 30's.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds, not as chilly. High 52.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. A late day shower is possible for areas well north and west of the city. High 51.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and milder. High 55.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few showers. High 56.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, brisk and chilly. High 48.

SUNDAY: Sun to increasing clouds. High 49.

