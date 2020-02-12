Weather

AccuWeather: Spotty Showers Today, Soaking Rain Tonight

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have mainly cloudy skies today. It's still warm and humid with a high of 77. Spotty showers and a thunderstorm can't be ruled out at times.

TONIGHT: Spotty evening showers give way to a soaking rain later at night and that continues overnight and into early Wednesday morning. The low is a cooler 61.

WEDNESDAY: Heavy rain will likely end relatively quickly in the morning, perhaps before the commute is over. As much as 1-2" of rain will have fallen with the heaviest amounts from Philadelphia to the east. Look out for early flooding on some streets. The afternoon will be mainly dry, but breezy and cooler. The high is 71.

THURSDAY: This is a mostly sunny, breezy day with lower humidity and another high around 71.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are likely with some rain possible, especially during the morning through about midday. The high dips to 65.

SATURDAY: Look for morning clouds and fog giving way to a mostly sunny afternoon. It's cool and pleasant with a high of 66.

SUNDAY: Sun will share the skies with a few more clouds. It's a beautiful fall afternoon with a high of 68.

MONDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with another cool high around 67.

TUESDAY: Sunshine will dominate the skies with only a few patchy clouds. The high is 68.

