AccuWeather: Steady rainfall overnight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild. A few light showers are possible late in the day (mainly after sunset). Winds WSW 10-20 mph. High 52.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy, damp and breezy with occasional rain. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. Most, if not all of the rain should be out of here by daybreak. Low 41.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler. A light, spotty shower is possible during the afternoon. West winds 10-20 mph. High 46.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, windy and blustery. West winds 15-25 mph with gusts 30-40 mph. High 45. Wind chills in the 30's.

MONDAY (MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY): Partly sunny and breezy. A brief, spotty rain or snow shower is possible. High 43. Wind chills in the 30's.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, seasonable. High 41.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 42.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds, colder. Rain and snow possible at night. High 39.

