AccuWeather: Sunny Today, But Lingering Flooding, Trees Blocking Roads

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have plenty of sunshine today, a nice break for those of you with storm damage to tend to. It's warm and a bit humid with a high of 87. At the Shore: 84 with a moderate risk of rip currents, so swim near the lifeguards.
FLOOD WARNINGS are in effect across parts of the area. Multiple creeks, streams and rivers are still above flood stage with gradual improvement expected through the morning and afternoon.
TONIGHT: We have a few patchy clouds developing. It's more comfortable than recent nights with a low of 72.
THURSDAY: Clouds build and so does the humidity. Some drenching showers and thunderstorms are possible through the day, including a few strong storms, mainly in the southern half of the region. The high is 84.
FRIDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It's warm and humid with a high of 85. Another spotty afternoon thunderstorm is possible.
SATURDAY: It's a very warm and sticky start to the weekend. Look for a mix of clouds and sun with a thunderstorm in a few spots. The high ticks up to 87.
SUNDAY: Look for a partly sunny and humid day with another thunderstorm around and a high of 89.
MONDAY: It's a tad hotter, still humid and once again, there's the chance of a spotty storm. Your high climbs to 90.
TUESDAY: The weather is basically on repeat. This is another hot and humid day with another chance of a scattered thunderstorm and another high around 90.
WEDNESDAY: We have some sun mixing with clouds and a familiar call, otherwise. Look for humid air, another spotty storm and a high around 90.
