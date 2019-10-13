AccuWeather: Sunshine Returns Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: A few showers are possible this evening. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and seasonable. Low 47-54.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 75.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to start. High clouds move in during the afternoon. High 69.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. High 67.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and much cooler. High 61.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 62.
SATURDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 68.
SUNDAY: Lots of sun. High 73.
