AccuWeather: Sunshine Returns Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: A few showers are possible this evening. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and seasonable. Low 47-54.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 75.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to start. High clouds move in during the afternoon. High 69.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. High 67.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and much cooler. High 61.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 62.

SATURDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 68.

SUNDAY: Lots of sun. High 73.

