AccuWeather: Very Warm Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly clear, not as cold. Winds SW 5-10 mph. Lows 37-41.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. High 70.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild. A few showers are possible during the afternoon. High 65.
WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds, mild. Some rain is possible at night. High 61.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, nice. High 60.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and mild. High 63.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, nice. High 54.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain possible. High 52.
