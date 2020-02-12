AccuWeather: Warm again today and through the weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sun will mix with high clouds today. It's still warm with a high of 79.
TONIGHT: We'll see partly cloudy skies overnight with a comfortable low of 62 in Philadelphia with some cooler suburbs dipping into the upper 50s.
FRIDAY: Rain from Beta's remnants passes by across Virginia and North Carolina and eventually creeps up into Maryland. For now, it looks to stop just short of Delaware and Cape May County in New Jersey, but it will be a close call. Most of us see a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures once again top out in the upper 70s. We'll go 77 in the city.
SATURDAY: A southern shower is not of the question in the morning. Dewpoints will be climbing back into the lower 60s making for a slightly humid feel. We will be fighting some clouds in the lowest 5,000 feet of the atmosphere and the sun may have trouble making any more than an occasional appearance. The high reaches 76.
SUNDAY: We will be ahead of our next cold front meaning a southwesterly wind will be in place, bringing warmer and even more humid air. It will feel like late summer with a high of 84 and dewpoints in the muggy mid 60s. Expect a good deal of sunshine on what will likely be one of summer's last hurrahs. Yom Kippur begins at sundown.
MONDAY: Look for a mostly cloudy day with showers around. In fact, this looks to be the best chance for most of us to get some rain. There could also be a rumble of thunder around. The high is 79.
TUESDAY: We have a mix of clouds and sun with a late day or evening shower possible. The high is 76.
WEDNESDAY: The weather pattern begins to shift toward more of a true autumn set-up. It's partly sunny and cooler with the high slipping to about 72.
THURSDAY: Look for another partly sunny day. It will be breezy and cooler with a high of just 68.
