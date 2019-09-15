Weather

AccuWeather: Warm Start To The Work Week

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a northwest wind. Overnight lows range from 60 in the suburbs to 66 in the city.

MONDAY: We have a warm start to the work week. Ahead of the next front temps rise to 86 with sunshine fading behind increasing clouds. A spotty late thunderstorm can't be ruled out mainly north of the city.

TUESDAY: We'll see mostly sunny skies and a high of 77.

WEDNESDAY: Expect a taste of fall Wednesday with a high of 73, with mostly sunny skies.

THURSDAY: Look for continued sunshine and temps staying a touch below average. High: 76.

FRIDAY: It starts to warm up ahead of the next frontal boundary. There will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. The high is 81.

SATURDAY: We can't rule out a shower Saturday, otherwise, it's a partly sunny with a warm high of 86.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warm. High 88.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Witness says baby pulled from Wildwood deck collapse
Police: Uber driver deviated from route, locked doors
Hundreds of Eagles fans take over Atlanta bar ahead of game
6-car crash on I-476 under investigation in Lansdale
Human remains found in Smyrna believed to be those of child, police say
Southbound I-95 reopens following multi-vehicle crash
Doylestown-native Pink repping Eagles in Instagram post
Show More
Woman dreams she swallowed engagement ring, wakes up to find she actually did
Solid gold toilet stolen from Winston Churchill's birthplace
3 killed, 1 critically injured in Plymouth Township head-on crash
Philly's salt warning rule takes effect at chain restaurants
Hero Thrill Show connects Philly officers with kids, community
More TOP STORIES News