AccuWeather: Warm Start To The Work Week

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a northwest wind. Overnight lows range from 60 in the suburbs to 66 in the city.
MONDAY: We have a warm start to the work week. Ahead of the next front temps rise to 86 with sunshine fading behind increasing clouds. A spotty late thunderstorm can't be ruled out mainly north of the city.
TUESDAY: We'll see mostly sunny skies and a high of 77.
WEDNESDAY: Expect a taste of fall Wednesday with a high of 73, with mostly sunny skies.
THURSDAY: Look for continued sunshine and temps staying a touch below average. High: 76.
FRIDAY: It starts to warm up ahead of the next frontal boundary. There will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. The high is 81.
SATURDAY: We can't rule out a shower Saturday, otherwise, it's a partly sunny with a warm high of 86.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warm. High 88.
