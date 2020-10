AccuWeather: Breezy and Warmer, effects of Delta on the way

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: Increasing high clouds. It will turn breezy and warmer today. High 78.TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 57-63.SUNDAY: Cloudy with light rain developing during the late afternoon. Becoming steadier and heavier overnight. High 73.MONDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. Some of it will be heavy at times. Rainfall totals between 1 and 3 inches. High 68.TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a leftover shower or two early. Clouds will give way to some sunshine by afternoon. High 76.WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 74.THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 74.FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Slight chance of a late day shower. High 70.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app