AccuWeather: Windy & Chilly Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Early sunshine gave way to increasing clouds today. The high in Philadelphia climbed to 52 degrees. That's just four degrees below average.
TONIGHT: Skies are generally clear, winds are light and it's cold. Evening temperatures drop through the 40s with our overnight low in Philadelphia dipping to 31. Many suburbs will reach into the mid to upper 20s.
SATURDAY: Look for plenty of sunshine, but it's brisk and colder again with a high of just 40 and wind chills in the 20s. Inland wind gusts here along I-95 will be in the 25-30mph range with those at the shore reaching 40-45mph
SUNDAY: Clouds increase. We're still chilly with a high of 42. Winds will also be a bit blustery with the strongest gusts of 45-50mph at the Shore Wind chills will be stuck near freezing. A bit of rain is possible, mainly at night.
MONDAY: We have mostly cloudy skies with a period of rain possible, the best chance being at night and closer to the ocean. The high improves to 44.
TUESDAY: Look for a partly sunny day with the chance of a shower and a seasonable high of 52.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. The high is 52.
THURSDAY: This is a partly sunny, seasonable and pleasant day with a high around 54.
FRIDAY: Sun gives way to clouds with rain possible in the afternoon. The high reaches about 51.
