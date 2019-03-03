AccuWeather: Winter Storm Warning

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for our northwestern suburbs, the Lehigh Valley and the I-95 corridor including interior sections of south Jersey.SUNDAY: Increasing clouds during the morning. Snow and rain develops by mid afternoon (2pm to 5pm). At this point we think areas from northwest Chester, northern Bucks & Montgomery on northwest could pick up 6-9" of snow. There will be a 3-6" band across S. Chester, southern Montgomery, Southern Bucks counties. For the I-95 corridor and the heart of the Delaware Valley this looks to start as snow for a few hours and then transition over to sleet & rain. Front end snow could accumulate 1-3" in these areas. For parts of central Delaware and far southern New Jersey there could be a quick coating to an inch. But this will get washed away once the changeover to rain occurs. High 42.MONDAY: Becoming mostly sunny and windy. Gusts could reach 30-40 mph at times. Wind chills in the upper 20's. High 40.TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and very cold. High 33.WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and very cold. High 27.THURSDAY: Partly sunny and cold. High 34.FRIDAY: Becoming cloudy and cold with a wintry mix developing during the afternoon. High 38.SATURDAY: Cloudy. High 41.--------------------